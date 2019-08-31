Sta Wealth Management Stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; Brf Sa (BRFS) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Has Increased Holding

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 2.42 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 04/04/2018 – OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Brazil’s BRF places workers from two plants on furlough; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by BRF S.A. (BRFS); 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SEES NO ETHICAL CONFLICT IN APPOINTMENT FOR BRF; 16/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S AGRICULTURE MINISTRY EXPECTS TO HAVE A SOLUTION REGARDING BRF’S POULTRY EXPORTS TO EU IN ABOUT 30 DAYS; 11/05/2018 – BRF SAYS LORIVAL NOGUEIRA LUZ JR. TO REMAIN AS INTERIM CEO; 17/04/2018 – Controlling shareholder in Magazine Luiza to run for BRF´s board- report; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF REPORTS 1Q EBITDA OF 783 MLN REAIS (CONSENSUS ESTIMATE: 845.24 MLN REAIS); 17/04/2018 – Shareholder of Brazil’s BRF says board battle hurting business; 05/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS IT IS COLLABORATING WITH FEDERAL POLICE INVESTIGATION IN FRAUD CASE; 16/04/2018 – RISK OF A DIVIDED BOARD AT BRF AFTER SHAREHOLDER MEETING WILL NOT PREVENT STRATEGIC CHANGES

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $289.74. About 240,823 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.11 million shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

