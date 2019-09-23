Sta Wealth Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Upped as Valuation Declined; Office Depot (ODP) Market Valuation Declined While Aristotle Fund LP Decreased Position

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 86.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 2.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 444,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $915,000, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 24.39M shares traded or 330.81% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 21,057 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.87 million, up from 15,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 10,754 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Moreover, Telos Capital Management Incorporated has 1.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,152 shares. Groesbeck Mngmt Corp Nj invested in 0.18% or 115 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 75 shares. South Dakota Invest Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 21,825 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc holds 0.18% or 365 shares in its portfolio. David R Rahn And Assocs holds 2,661 shares or 5.75% of its portfolio. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 395 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Marsico Management Limited Liability Company has invested 7.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 327 shares. 455 were reported by Brave Asset Mgmt. Tru Co Of Virginia Va has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scholtz & Company reported 4,413 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,403 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,414 shares to 1,854 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,657 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold ODP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 497.10 million shares or 3.29% more from 481.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 5.07 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 0% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation owns 194,347 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 3,854 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 169,682 are held by Susquehanna Llp. Gp One Trading Lp stated it has 39,661 shares. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 20.68 million shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. 3.59 million were accumulated by Bancorp Of America De. Westpac has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 424,408 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Kennedy Cap Management reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.68 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Coatue Management Limited Liability Corp owns 627,099 shares.

