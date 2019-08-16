Sta Wealth Management Raised Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Wills Financial Group Lifted Visa (V) Position by $1.10 Million

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 7,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 29,842 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 22,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $178.64. About 1.35 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $276.49. About 318,274 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 117,894 shares to 3,656 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 40,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,169 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Asset Management Llp has invested 7.18% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Rothschild Il has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 1,214 shares. Smith Salley And Associates invested in 1.49% or 33,716 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com reported 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.27 million shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 4,068 shares. Chase Inv Counsel stated it has 9,209 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 99,350 shares. 10,750 are held by Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 9,238 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cap Invsts accumulated 1.03% or 15.54M shares. Conning has invested 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Closes C$25,308,855 Million Bought Deal Financing – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Stock: Good Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Company holds 0.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 55,453 shares. Aureus Asset Lc reported 227,129 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 182,033 shares. Arvest Financial Bank Tru Division reported 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horan Capital Advsr Llc holds 766 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 2.89M are owned by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 24,451 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Miura Mngmt Limited reported 300,000 shares or 8.03% of all its holdings. Sky Grp Inc Lc stated it has 2,967 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 1,700 are owned by Clarkston Capital Ltd Llc. Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Co, a Alabama-based fund reported 3.13 million shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.19% or 329,040 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd owns 62,500 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7.19M shares.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,251 shares to 7,921 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.