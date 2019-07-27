Sta Wealth Management Raised Its Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $1.26 Million as Market Value Rose; Contravisory Investment Management Holding in Cintas (CTAS) Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,085 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 44,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $261.69. About 396,355 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher completes sales of anatomical path unit – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Commerce holds 0.64% or 86,923 shares. Bernzott Advisors invested in 30,381 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Company accumulated 1,407 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Ariel Investments Lc has 0.54% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 160,205 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Morgan Stanley owns 4.19M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 2.54% or 54,396 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 8,167 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 13,850 shares in its portfolio. Mader & Shannon Wealth invested in 3,354 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co accumulated 13 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) accumulated 18,340 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Trustco State Bank N Y owns 1,151 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Df Dent & Inc holds 0.72% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 132,599 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 224,855 shares to 458,805 shares, valued at $23.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,278 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares to 3,498 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas Earnings: CTAS Stock Surges as Profit Gains Nearly 20% – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,185.21 down -37.59 points – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Have Doubled and Still Have Room to Grow – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.