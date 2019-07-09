Sta Wealth Management Raised Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $632,280 as Market Value Declined; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Upped Position by $613,662

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 22,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 3.40M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 2,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,007 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $304.17. About 876,723 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,564 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 13,680 are owned by Linscomb And Williams Inc. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd has invested 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Budros Ruhlin Roe has 1.15% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 15,856 shares. 3,138 are owned by Albion Group Ut. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lau Associate Ltd Liability reported 112,783 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.84% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wilkins Inv Counsel holds 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 6,717 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,908 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Montag A has 0.39% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 63,791 shares. Choate Invest Advsr owns 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,794 shares. State Street owns 55.97M shares.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Is ~33% Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. to lead oil output growth through 2030, says top COP economist – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 117,894 shares to 3,656 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 180,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,406 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14,056 shares to 1,408 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Mlp & Energy Income (FEI) by 61,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,952 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Financial reported 1.05 million shares. Marvin Palmer Associate reported 23,000 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Llc owns 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 25,220 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 20,342 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Dsm Cap Prtn Llc owns 2.00 million shares for 7.87% of their portfolio. Dana Advsrs stated it has 67,851 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1.94M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 600 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares owns 22,810 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 22,886 shares. Friess Assoc Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,434 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 6,797 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.48 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Cap reported 713,605 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited holds 0.54% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 276,090 shares.