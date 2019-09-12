Sta Wealth Management Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Position; American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American Public Education has $40 highest and $33 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 48.43% above currents $24.59 stock price. American Public Education had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $33 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. See American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) latest ratings:

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 83.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 29,044 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Sta Wealth Management Llc holds 5,657 shares with $271,000 value, down from 34,701 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $234.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 18.55M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 137,729 shares traded or 53.07% up from the average. American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has declined 25.29% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS PROGRAM TO REESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION-VOLUNTARY EARLY RETIREMENT PROGRAM TO RESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES, ABOUT 5% OF ITS NON-FACULTY WORKFORCE IN APEI DIV; 28/03/2018 – American Public Education Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION MARCH 12; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Public Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APEI); 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q Rev $75M; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SEES 2Q EPS 29C TO 34C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q EPS 28c

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $394.61 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 19.99 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 7,237 shares to 466,042 valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (QUAL) stake by 317,750 shares and now owns 487,014 shares. Ishares Inc (EWZ) was raised too.