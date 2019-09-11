Sta Wealth Management Lifted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $1.26 Million as Share Value Rose; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Cut Its Position in Vmware (VMW) as Valuation Declined

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $289.5. About 2.38 million shares traded or 61.20% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 7,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 14,834 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 22,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $153.31. About 1.88M shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 190,917 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $33.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $401.42 million for 37.58 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability holds 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 69,963 shares. 33,365 are owned by Amp Invsts Ltd. Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 34,352 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 40,459 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 16,097 were accumulated by Element Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.02% or 1,671 shares. Atria Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 6,061 shares. Harvest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.37% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 1,400 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 221,713 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation has 0.27% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 20 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Llp owns 6,600 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,922 shares to 6,278 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 8,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,111 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs, California-based fund reported 981 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 9,238 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 15,896 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1,391 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,070 were reported by Guardian Limited Partnership. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,469 shares. Factory Mutual has invested 0.54% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 226 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management. Brant Point Inv Management Llc holds 0.8% or 23,238 shares in its portfolio. 293,309 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 10,049 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp owns 8.91 million shares. Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 7.18% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2.92 million shares. Barnett & Incorporated invested 3.4% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Telemus Capital Limited Com holds 0.71% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 34,084 shares.