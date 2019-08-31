Sta Wealth Management Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $1.61 Million; Stock Value Declined; Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) Holding Has Boosted by Financial Engines Advisors Llc

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 686.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 30,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 34,701 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 4,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,922 shares to 6,278 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 224,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,805 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gp has 0.44% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pictet Asset Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.06M shares. Everence Management Inc has 0.99% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 105,932 shares. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 996,508 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated invested in 0.54% or 27,843 shares. Moreover, Advsr Cap Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gulf Interest Financial Bank (Uk) holds 1.11M shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Ww Asset holds 0.83% or 303,270 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 656,585 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gp Inc owns 2,426 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Washington holds 0.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 76,091 shares. Curbstone Financial Management holds 1.09% or 74,604 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com holds 19,933 shares. The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Management has invested 0.46% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

