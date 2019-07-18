Sta Wealth Management Holding in Msci (MSCI) Decreased as Shares Rose; Seabridge Gold (SA) Shareholder Van Eck Associates Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Declined

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 138,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.41 million, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 94,493 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $242.74. About 30,196 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 25/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Rev $351.3M; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ALLIANCE TRUST – FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%; 15/05/2018 – MSCI: ARGENTINA MARKET SITUATION MAKES IT TOUGHER TO DECIDE WHETHER TO GIVE IT EMERGING MARKET STATUS; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 12/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Goes Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 124,599 shares to 261,416 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners Lp (NYSE:TGP) by 85,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,019 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 41,330 shares to 135,504 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 100,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56 million for 39.66 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate LP has 1,121 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv has invested 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Suntrust Banks accumulated 3,261 shares or 0% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,323 shares stake. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Com Delaware invested 0.57% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.23% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 12,030 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 1,782 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management accumulated 61,900 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 11,284 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.56% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 443,917 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.18% or 245,204 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% or 195,893 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.26% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 6,073 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,285 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.