Sta Wealth Management Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Trimmed by $1.34 Million; Shareholder Baillie Gifford & Company Raised Coca Cola (KO) Holding

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 71,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.86M, up from 928,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63 million shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $275.41. About 286,115 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Cl.A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.20 million shares to 15.80M shares, valued at $2.63B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico (NYSE:HEI) by 3,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,021 shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (Usa) (NYSE:RBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth reported 2,319 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,763 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 136,023 shares. Edgestream LP has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ckw Fincl Gp owns 200 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 84,422 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 43,390 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 148,720 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi reported 49,201 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 26,995 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.75% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). London Of Virginia, Virginia-based fund reported 3.46M shares. Harbour Inv Management Lc invested in 41,980 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.17% or 6,386 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart Inc has 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,580 shares to 32,305 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 60,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.