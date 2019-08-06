Sta Wealth Management Has Upped Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $1.26 Million as Share Price Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Annex Advisory Services Has Decreased Holding by $2.36 Million

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 19,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 48,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.07. About 2.93M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $272.62. About 545,197 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “AbbVie Earnings: ABBV Stock Pops on Q2 Beat – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Investor Movement Index Summary: July 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Things Investors Need To Know About AbbVie’s Future – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Management holds 0.63% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 126,991 shares. Nippon Life Ins Communications has invested 0.45% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Economic Planning Grp Inc Inc Adv holds 2,886 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 79,304 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 11,191 shares. Legacy Capital Partners invested in 59,234 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Old Dominion Cap holds 4,768 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,072 shares. Lafayette Invs Incorporated stated it has 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.04% or 67,454 shares in its portfolio. Coho Ptnrs reported 2,530 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors has 1.64M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.38 billion for 7.17 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 13,961 shares to 449,017 shares, valued at $51.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 86,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK).

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance”, Benzinga.com published: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 24,617 shares to 5,408 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 8,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,111 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).