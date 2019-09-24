Sta Wealth Management Has Upped Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Position by $416,725; Stock Rose; As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sunbelt Securities Has Trimmed Its Position by $801,460

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 74.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 7,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2,482 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 9,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $118.49. About 5.01M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 24/04/2018 – Fin24: Walmart close to $12bn-plus deal for Naspers-linked Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – NewsJacksonville: Person shot at Walmart at 103rd Street in Jacksonville; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of BACM 2006-1; 30/05/2018 – ASDA WMT.N SALES UP 2.8 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO MAY 20-KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 22/05/2018 – Economic Times: ET View: Walmart should become India’s battering ram to crack the Chinese market

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 12,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.96. About 806,101 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,319 shares to 19,837 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMA) by 455,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,525 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Leidos To Participate In The Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Leidos to Provide US Army Intelligence Aircraft Support Services – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leidos’ Sea Hunter Makes History Again – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos receives $73M Navy award – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.43 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

