Sta Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position in Msci (MSCI) by $380,556; Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Decreased Position as Shares Rose

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 398,293 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 30/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 04/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 30/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS DROPS ZTE 0763.HK 000063.SZ FROM MSCI CHINA, MSCI CHINA A INCLUSION AND MSCI CHINA A LARGE CAP INDEXES; 29/05/2018 – Investors target three China A-share diamonds before MSCI; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO TO CONSULT WITH CLIENTS ON SGX-INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 14,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 206,312 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.96M, down from 220,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $275.36. About 948,415 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

