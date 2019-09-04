Sta Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) as Stock Value Rose; Oakmont Partners Has Lifted Position in Altria Group (MO) by $2.36 Million

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 932.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 41,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 45,916 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 4,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 2.58 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $286.45. About 62,367 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Altria Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris confirms merger talks with Altria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,399 shares to 6,696 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 87,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,775 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Inv Limited Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,317 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Legacy Private Tru Com holds 9,288 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 8,700 are owned by South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Narwhal Cap Management reported 0.68% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 2.30M shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Wms Partners Ltd Company reported 18,094 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 59,793 shares. 25,000 were reported by Yacktman Asset Management Lp. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,400 shares. Mirador Capital Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.67% stake. Portland Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 3,717 shares. First Republic Investment invested in 377,584 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,600 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 21,766 shares to 25,188 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 41,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto IDEXX (IDXX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IDEXX: A Different Kind Of Animal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.