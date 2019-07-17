Sta Wealth Management Has Raised Its Holding in Conocophillips (COP) as Valuation Declined; Farallon Capital Management Boosted Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake by $25.44 Million

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 22,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 1.49M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 225,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.28M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.06. About 270,728 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Llc holds 0.01% or 4,107 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 0.55% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 1.8% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs holds 0.21% or 38,249 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 199,865 shares stake. Advisor Prtn Lc holds 41,568 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West accumulated 10,445 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Permanens Cap LP holds 62 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.11% or 1.86M shares. Payden And Rygel holds 0% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 300 shares. Holderness Invs Commerce accumulated 7,320 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank owns 20,556 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. M Kraus & Commerce accumulated 2% or 51,192 shares. 18,503 are held by Piedmont Inv Inc. Hightower Trust Service Lta invested in 18,508 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/11/2019: COP,TELL,OXY,CVE,CVE.TO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 47,464 shares to 4,097 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 224,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,805 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,873 were accumulated by Pettee Inc. Acg Wealth reported 8,909 shares stake. The New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0.48% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Virtu Fincl Limited Com reported 6,194 shares. Samlyn Lc has invested 0.58% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Essex Financial Services reported 2,647 shares stake. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 41 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Company holds 0.4% or 60,800 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 7,246 shares. Cls Ltd Liability has 1,000 shares. 103,439 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Banque Pictet Cie owns 144,054 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc holds 30,855 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 0.16% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).