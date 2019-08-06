Sta Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) by $1.34 Million; Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) Holder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Holding

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $9.16 during the last trading session, reaching $269.23. About 345,138 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 1.15 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 302,100 shares to 945,700 shares, valued at $267.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Raymond James (RJF) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BlackRock (BLK) Lags on Q2 Earnings as Revenues Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Soft Lending Hurt Regions Financial’s (RF) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Gains 2.6% on Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $209,117 activity. $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management stated it has 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 240,553 are held by Cambridge Advsrs. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,450 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 500 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 5,860 shares. Glenmede Company Na invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Lpl Fincl Ltd Co stated it has 990,489 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cap Investment Advsr Ltd Liability reported 37,495 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 2.87M shares. Bluecrest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Advisory Rech reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Loomis Sayles Lp holds 546,766 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 219,745 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 55,089 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 100,411 shares to 431,110 shares, valued at $23.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 6,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdings reported 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 732 shares. Capital Guardian Tru reported 575 shares. 174,547 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Stephens Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.23% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Personal Cap Advsrs reported 1,077 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.03% or 14,725 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited holds 0.53% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 410 shares. Creative Planning holds 21,782 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 13,528 are held by Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Principal Grp Inc stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Commerce State Bank stated it has 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 4,562 shares.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Retain McKesson (MCK) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “IDEXX Labs (IDXX) Chairman, President and CEO, Jonathan Ayers, Taking Medical Leave of Absence – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Idexx (IDXX) – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Rising Margins Allow IDEXX Laboratories to Boost Guidance – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AbbVie, Idexx Labs And More – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: January 30, 2019.