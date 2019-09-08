Sta Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding in Msci (MSCI) by $380,556; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Declined While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Cut Its Holding by $587,678

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 22,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 632,105 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, down from 654,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22 million shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $241.27. About 554,116 shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 05/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney from Board and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI SEES FY CAPEX $40M TO $50M; 15/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Telecom Services UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 14/05/2018 – MSCI INC – NOTES WILL MATURE IN NOVEMBER 2026; 09/04/2018 – MSCI INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON MSCI’S RESULTS OF OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO HENRY FERNANDEZ SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,380 shares to 273,012 shares, valued at $65.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate owns 105,366 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associates owns 16,302 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Colonial Tru has 55,930 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 39,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Court Place Ltd Co reported 24,772 shares. Pitcairn holds 8,398 shares. Moreover, Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 0.13% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.29M shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 33,508 were reported by Rampart Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Peapack Gladstone Corp has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 13,499 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Lc accumulated 248,107 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 3.17 million shares. Comm Bankshares holds 0.19% or 606,880 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $88.45M for 55.65 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $135.90M for 37.46 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 0.02% or 11,634 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund reported 1,676 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 175 shares. Provise Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,855 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 26,324 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 1,816 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.1% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 2,100 shares. 571 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 211,726 shares. 20,000 were reported by Rbf Llc. Mason Street Llc owns 12,030 shares.