Sta Wealth Management Has Lifted By $1.04 Million Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Increased Deere & Co (DE) Stake

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 16.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sta Wealth Management Llc acquired 13,686 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Sta Wealth Management Llc holds 95,450 shares with $7.31M value, up from 81,764 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $307.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 18.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 9,139 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 59,813 shares with $9.91M value, up from 50,674 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $52.09B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $91 highest and $7300 lowest target. $82.57’s average target is 13.67% above currents $72.64 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Inc (EEMA) stake by 455,864 shares to 4,525 valued at $299,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) stake by 263,705 shares and now owns 5,588 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 379,029 were reported by Cacti Asset Management Lc. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 0.36% or 236,864 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,589 shares. Citizens & Northern, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,530 shares. Greenleaf Tru, a Michigan-based fund reported 34,614 shares. Cim Mangement invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Founders Securities Ltd Company has invested 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company has 32,265 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Rwwm Incorporated invested 3.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gould Asset Mngmt Lc Ca invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Manhattan stated it has 397,828 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 5.65M shares. 205,388 were reported by Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability. The California-based Meridian Invest Counsel has invested 0.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anderson Hoagland reported 4,810 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 269,336 shares. The California-based International Inc Ca has invested 0.51% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). New York-based Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Palladium Partners Lc reported 15,660 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Management reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Northern Corporation invested in 0.15% or 3.93 million shares. Moreover, Viking Fund Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,800 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Ltd Llc has 3,500 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insurance has invested 2.34% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3.53 million shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Shine Advisory has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Harvest Capital Strategies Lc holds 30,000 shares or 6.91% of its portfolio.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,327 shares to 13,889 valued at $26.30 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 33,336 shares and now owns 28,182 shares. Axa Equitable Hldings Inc was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 2.64% above currents $165.42 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 to “Neutral”. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 19 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, May 20 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, August 19 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $13200 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 1.