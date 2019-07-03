Sta Wealth Management Has Increased Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $1.26 Million as Stock Value Rose; Kessler Investment Group Maintains Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,403 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 5,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $305.43. About 851,134 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benedict Financial Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 565 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 0.34% or 37,865 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 5,576 shares. Yhb Investment Inc reported 2,060 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 10,153 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 890 shares. Gruss & holds 5.99% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 1.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 37,200 shares. Money Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 571 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Coastline Trust accumulated 6,110 shares. Main Street Research Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grassi Investment Mgmt invested 3.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has 0.25% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Scotia has 11,983 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 218,785 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability reported 413,963 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.33% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Parkside Bankshares Tru has 0.05% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 506 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 1,638 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Company reported 575,153 shares stake. The California-based Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 2,405 were reported by Sadoff Invest Management Limited Liability Com. Howard Hughes Medical Institute invested in 30,000 shares or 1.91% of the stock. 12,575 were accumulated by Security Savings Bank Of So Dak. Horan Ltd Liability Company reported 2.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Montag A & Associates Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hartford Inv Co holds 0.38% or 48,448 shares in its portfolio.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 224,855 shares to 458,805 shares, valued at $23.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 40,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,169 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).