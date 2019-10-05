Sta Wealth Management Has Increased Holding in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS); As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Share Value Declined, Leucadia National Upped Holding

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15M, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 200,587 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500.

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 12,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 2.88M shares traded or 70.47% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,414 shares to 1,854 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,657 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 44,030 shares to 49,867 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

