Sta Wealth Management Has Increased Holding in Intel (INTC) by $1.61 Million; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $360,296

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 686.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 30,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,701 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 4,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 7.14M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.03. About 797,770 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved to Run Autonomous Trains at Pilbara; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 17/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO GRANTED AUTOHAUL ACCREDITATION BY RAIL REGULATOR-RIO.AX; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO calls for ‘United Nations of the mining world’; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto fears impact of trade war concerns despite tariff exemptions; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 25/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO Says Lookout for `Tit-for-Tat’ War on Trade (Video); 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Major Growth Projects Remain on Track; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EXPLAINER-Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,549 shares to 3,395 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 307,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5,988 shares to 1,258 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 24,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,408 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 57,492 shares. Moreover, At National Bank has 0.35% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Michigan-based Ls Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 0.09% or 11,400 shares. Payden & Rygel invested in 1.23% or 312,900 shares. Associated Banc invested 1.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Van Strum And Towne Incorporated holds 12,447 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Limited Com owns 100,329 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 1.07% or 983,266 shares in its portfolio. Weik Capital Mngmt reported 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Accredited has 0.22% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bridgecreek Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 93,920 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc accumulated 0.03% or 5,145 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co holds 1.88% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 272,820 shares. Virginia-based Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust has invested 1.61% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

