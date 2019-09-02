Sta Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $846,660; The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Holding Has Raised by Eam Investors Llc

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 130,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 671,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 540,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The Rubicon Project Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 452,205 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,506 shares. 36,981 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. Pggm Invests invested in 0.46% or 866,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Monarch Cap Management owns 2,045 shares. Stelac Advisory Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 8,849 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Opus Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 48,400 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,574 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 1,837 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 246,881 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 88,490 are held by Pinnacle Limited. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 878,608 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 439,072 shares to 656,272 shares, valued at $94.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 21,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.49 million for 25.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) by 55,300 shares to 17,104 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc. by 7,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,891 shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health In.

