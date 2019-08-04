Sta Wealth Management Has Cut Position in Msci (MSCI) by $380,556; As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stock Declined, Artemis Investment Management Llp Raised Holding by $4.40 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 169,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.85 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 2.98M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.18B, +/- $30M, EST. $1.16B; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $220.18. About 659,966 shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 30/05/2018 – MSCI Weighs Capping India, Brazil Weights Over Investor Access; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.31; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QUARTER-END AUM OF $764.9 BLN IN ETFS LINKED TO MSCI INDEXES; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions Enters into Strategic Arrangement with MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – China should seize on MSCI entry to overhaul its markets; 30/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Ahead of the pack China trio sees strong demand before MSCI inclusion

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 68,409 shares to 57,901 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 30,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,805 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

