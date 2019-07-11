Sta Wealth Management Has Cut Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position by $846,660; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Position in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) as Stock Price Declined

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 82,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 477,113 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 560,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 6,697 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.79. About 1.58 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. $31,698 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares were sold by POPE JOHN C. CLARK FRANK M also sold $31,463 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $455.88M for 27.27 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 250,570 shares to 523,505 shares, valued at $22.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 139,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.15 million activity.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares to 249,000 shares, valued at $17.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.