Sta Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $846,660; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding by $5.15 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 69,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.10M, up from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 879,702 shares traded or 56.80% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada -3% as Q4 earnings, revenues slip below consensus – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Gold Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on January 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Gold Stocks Are Breaking Out to 6-Year Highs on Big Volume – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Precious Metals Company’s Gold Sales Just Hit Record Highs – The Motley Fool” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Successful Crisis Investing (With Dividends!) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp by 30,100 shares to 354,520 shares, valued at $31.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 100,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 130,900 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Da Davidson & has 49,805 shares. Michigan-based Regal Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.42% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Everence Capital Mgmt has 0.47% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 25,932 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 110,000 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Invsts has invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Inc Pa reported 8,650 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A holds 1,402 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Alliancebernstein LP owns 664,472 shares. Btim holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,250 shares. Lpl Financial holds 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 269,045 shares. 3,162 were reported by Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Pinnacle Associates holds 88,490 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.