Sta Wealth Management Has Cut Danaher (DHR) Position as Share Value Rose; Kdi Capital Partners Lifted Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Value Declined

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 772.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,189 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93M, up from 480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1842.56. About 513,094 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 9,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 1,915 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 11,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $142.38. About 232,347 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 46,736 shares to 145,289 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 317,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.94M for 30.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

