Sta Wealth Management Decreased Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake as Share Price Rose; Celgene (Celg) (CELG) Stake Has Lifted by Augustine Asset Management Inc

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (CELG) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 12,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 37,951 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 24,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Celg) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $92.77. About 438,065 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $114.82. About 115,351 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Life Insurance (Lfc) (NYSE:LFC) by 38,189 shares to 248,523 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (NYSE:CHT) by 10,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,915 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Tr Spdr (Gld) (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Cap Mgmt owns 0.27% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 18,571 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 105,978 shares. Knott David M has 4,967 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Co owns 4,880 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 5,636 shares. Advent Cap Mngmt De owns 28,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vertex One Asset Mngmt invested 3.33% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Conning has 13,434 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited invested in 3.52% or 272,730 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 350 shares. Maple Cap Inc holds 0.07% or 3,375 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Company stated it has 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Triangle Securities Wealth accumulated 2,258 shares. Kistler reported 8,988 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Plunged in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Celgene Corporation (CELG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 9,300 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Guyasuta Invest Advsrs reported 18,005 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Massachusetts-based Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Guardian Life Of America reported 0.01% stake. Capital World Invsts invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Highland Cap Management Lp reported 0.2% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Macquarie Gru Limited has 1.51% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 272 were reported by Washington Tru National Bank. Ftb Advisors owns 4,530 shares. 55,713 were accumulated by Colonial Tru Advsrs. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,333 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mgmt Gp stated it has 22,050 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.18 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.