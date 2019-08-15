Sta Wealth Management Cut Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $846,660; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Market Valuation Rose, Diversified Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 10,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 30,335 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 40,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 599,240 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 1.17 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Company owns 2,272 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Dorsey And Whitney Company Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Natl Asset Management Incorporated holds 4,959 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Capital Management has 0.6% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 41,000 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 7,211 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Regions Fin holds 0% or 5,272 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 101,246 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. North Star Management Corp accumulated 2,200 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fmr Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 20,600 are owned by Icon Advisers. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.78 million shares. Telemus Ltd Liability owns 10,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,653 shares to 8,312 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 3,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.91 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.15% or 32,716 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 3.76M shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5.02M shares. Mcrae Cap reported 7,360 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Conning Inc accumulated 0.03% or 9,562 shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Endurance Wealth Management reported 125 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 5.46% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 261,682 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 0.17% stake. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 57,587 shares stake. Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cwm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.12% or 58,342 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Elm Lc reported 0.65% stake.

