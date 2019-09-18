Sta Wealth Management Boosted Stake in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) as Market Valuation Rose; Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Shareholder State Street Has Decreased Its Position

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 12,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 313,765 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 60,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 860,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.60M, down from 920,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 85,532 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMA) by 455,864 shares to 4,525 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,854 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Llc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 27,881 shares. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability holds 0.95% or 564,782 shares. Finance Corp invested in 1,105 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 11,662 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,675 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 13.70 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Comerica State Bank stated it has 83,150 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 0.04% stake. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 28,730 shares stake. Overbrook invested in 2.76% or 167,480 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 100,792 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Susquehanna Intll Group Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 152,621 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $454.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 429,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).