Sta Wealth Management Boosted Its Pulte Group (PHM) Position by $386,260; Raytheon (RTN) Stake Has Increased by Lvm Capital Management Ltd

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 52,370 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11 million, up from 48,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 85.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 12,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 26,991 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $853,000, up from 14,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 1.97M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 133,636 shares to 1,868 shares, valued at $204,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,837 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds stated it has 256,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 278,000 are held by Mkp Capital Mgmt Limited Com. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh has invested 1.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Moreover, Beach Invest Lc has 0.67% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 12,980 shares. Leuthold Gp Limited Com stated it has 196,361 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 26,991 were reported by Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Company. Pension Ser holds 22,078 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Grp stated it has 3,556 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.03% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 20,888 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 45,645 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.05% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bbt Mgmt Ltd Liability has 19,171 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America Advsrs accumulated 0.11% or 4,425 shares. Essex Co Limited Company stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 12,074 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Cypress Capital Ltd has 0.45% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 9,865 shares. Miles Capital Inc holds 0.4% or 2,847 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 125 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Company has 0.12% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 13,484 shares. 5,964 are held by Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York. Goldman Sachs has 1.92 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 116,533 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd holds 19,835 shares. Field & Main National Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 50 shares. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 291,427 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

