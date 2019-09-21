Sta Wealth Management Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $1.06 Million; Cullen Capital Management Stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Has Increased as Share Value Declined

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 240.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 7,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or 50.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 6,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 44,110 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, up from 37,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 3.58 million shares traded or 29.97% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (HBCYF) by 65,233 shares to 360,900 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holding Ag (RHHVF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp accumulated 60,324 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com owns 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 9,743 shares. S&Co Inc accumulated 2,438 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Assetmark reported 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,339 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Old Republic stated it has 671,731 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Co accumulated 19,966 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 196,181 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 4,739 shares. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Citizens Northern Corp has invested 0.39% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 285,284 shares to 370,988 shares, valued at $55.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 9,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,915 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

