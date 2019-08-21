St Johns Investment Management Company Trimmed Facebook (FB) Holding by $355,240; As Genomic Health (GHDX) Stock Rose, Holder Convergence Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Holding

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $185.26. About 3.08 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 22/03/2018 – It might be a good time to do a friend audit on Facebook; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO SHOW ALERTS IN NEWS FEED SIMILAR TO EU-AREA ALERTS; 22/03/2018 – Mozilla suspends ads on Facebook on data privacy concerns; 10/04/2018 – Sen. John Thune casts doubts on swift regulation of Facebook in response to user privacy concerns; 07/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS INTRODUCING VIDEO CHAT IN MESSENGER LITE; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SAYS SOME REGULATION `MAKES SENSE’

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 5,126 shares as the company's stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 13,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 8,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 49,197 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,386 shares to 53,064 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 6,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,769 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,815 are held by Crosspoint Strategies Lc. Castleark Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 95,099 shares stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 11,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 23,475 shares. Convergence Partners Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 13,170 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 241 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 287,431 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Laurion Capital Mgmt LP owns 21,968 shares. Kbc Grp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 91,219 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment invested in 26,300 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 259,404 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Hbk Limited Partnership owns 34,939 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 2,733 shares.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 10,626 shares to 177,369 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.87 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.