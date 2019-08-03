St Johns Investment Management Company Position in Facebook (FB) Has Lowered by $355,240; Zendesk (ZEN) Share Value Declined While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Boosted Stake

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 3.40M shares traded or 110.42% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Walden, Pallone Call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Testify Before Committee; 24/05/2018 – Facebook launches searchable archive of U.S. political ads; 26/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook turns to print to apologize for its data debacle; 27/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook should hire a special counsel to show it has nothing to hide; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is mulling a plan to sell its upcoming smart speakers internationally before launching them in the U.S; 16/04/2018 – France builds WhatsApp rival due to surveillance risk; 28/03/2018 – Channel 4 News: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 10/04/2018 – David Kirkpatrick Discusses Facebook’s Senate Hearing (Video); 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 01/05/2018 – Facebook starts shipping Oculus Go headsets for $199

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares to 369,500 shares, valued at $47.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 163,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,477 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments accumulated 958,025 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Com holds 397,349 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Whittier owns 0.61% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 119,902 shares. Kames Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 36,581 were accumulated by Vestor Limited Liability Co. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mufg Americas reported 112,637 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Co Commercial Bank invested in 0.7% or 354,861 shares. Osborne Prtn Mgmt Llc invested in 1,656 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 40,070 are owned by Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Ltd. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,583 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 4,993 shares. Mason Street Ltd invested 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 9,100 shares to 170,186 shares, valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.