St Johns Investment Management Company Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $355,240; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $333,264 as Market Value Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – Google, Facebook Ad Power Poised for New French Investigation; 18/03/2018 – Facebook reviewing whether misused data still in hands of political consultant; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s frantic effort to regain its balance; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg vows to work harder to block hate speech in Myanmar; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Memo reveals Facebook VP wanted growth even if it `cost a life’; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO SHOW ALERTS IN NEWS FEED SIMILAR TO EU-AREA ALERTS; 21/03/2018 – His comments follow days of tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees calling for input from Facebook’s highest executive; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 22/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO recalled by British parliamentary committee

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Oracle (ORCL) Names Rona Fairhead to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies has invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tower Rech Llc (Trc) holds 0.14% or 42,711 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0.57% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 527,860 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd reported 1,600 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 2.54 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.58 million shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt stated it has 10,856 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Intrust Retail Bank Na owns 23,927 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.08% or 53,586 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 96,082 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd has invested 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 8,955 shares to 112,234 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.