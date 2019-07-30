St Johns Investment Management Company Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Decreased by $355,240; Sabal Trust Co Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Position by $961,086; Stock Price Declined

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 5.12M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – MANY EUROPEANS USED FACEBOOK SAFETY CHECK TOOL AFTER ATTACKS-ZUCKERBERG; 04/04/2018 – KATU News: #BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica privacy sc; 30/03/2018 – Facebook employees in an uproar over leaked memo, some call for aggressive action against leakers; 25/05/2018 – Austrian data privacy activist takes aim at “forced consent”; 11/04/2018 – From Californians for Consumer Privacy: Facebook Withdraws Opposition to California Consumer Privacy Act; 04/04/2018 – Facebook has been under pressure since news broke that data research firm Cambridge Analytica gathered data from 50 million Facebook profiles without the permission of its users; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Gives Update on Efforts to Protect Election Security; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – EUROPEAN JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA TO RAISE ISSUE WITH FACEBOOK AND WITH US GOVERNMENT ON VISIT TO UNITED STATES THIS WEEK; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Ret

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 22,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 728,151 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.92 million, down from 751,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 40.37M shares traded or 80.28% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,901 shares to 371,314 shares, valued at $19.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 28,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.