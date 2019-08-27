St Johns Investment Management Company Has Upped Holding in Prudential Finl (PRU) as Shares Declined; Pura Vida Investments Decreased Its Stake in Sientra (Put) (SIEN) as Stock Price Declined

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (SIEN) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2,812 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Sientra Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 261,769 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company's stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $77.96. About 941,591 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500.



St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 8,500 shares to 73,619 shares, valued at $17.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc by 82,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Med Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $269,997 activity. Shares for $119,997 were bought by Sullivan Keith J on Friday, June 7. $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C on Friday, June 7.