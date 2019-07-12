St Johns Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position by $355,240; Shares Rose; Windward Capital Management Company Upped Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by $578,708 as Shares Declined

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $585.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $201.46. About 5.17M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – British digital minister says to meet Facebook over data leak concerns; 25/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to label political and issue ads, a move intended to keep foreign governments from buying ads that might influence U.S. voters. Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS “ABSOLUTELY ASTONISHING” FACEBOOK CEO WON’T APPEAR FOR QUESTIONING OVER DATA SCANDAL BY LAWMAKERS; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKING ITS TERMS & DATA POLICY CLEARER; 26/03/2018 – North Carol AG: Attorney General Josh Stein Demands Answers from Facebook; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Under Facebook’s new terms of service, 1.5 billion users are being switched away from agreements with; 26/03/2018 – State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 09/03/2018 – Facebook forges music deal with Warner; 08/04/2018 – Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk Bet Right On Facebook, Wrong on BlackJet

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 766,058 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S sold $210,526 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Group Inc Inc has 1.08% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pinnacle Fincl Partners accumulated 54,996 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 2.70M shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Company owns 169,491 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Lpl Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 330,260 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 9,540 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 3.28 million shares. Moreover, Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.33% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 100,598 were accumulated by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Llc. Raymond James Financial Advisors has 0.06% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mengis Capital Management invested in 50,545 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% or 585,344 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kellogg Company (K) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 26.51 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Advsr Ltd Liability invested 1.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maple Capital Inc reported 0.05% stake. Crescent Park Management LP holds 14,866 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 15.75M shares or 8.33% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shelton Mgmt stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 17,522 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 19.62M shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Limited Co has 66,410 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,155 shares. 28,064 are held by Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership reported 7,697 shares stake. Park Avenue holds 14,910 shares. 1.08M are held by Contrarius Inv Limited. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,635 shares.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 10,626 shares to 177,369 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.