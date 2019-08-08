St Johns Investment Management Company Has Raised Prudential Finl (PRU) Position; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Maintains Stake in Fedex (FDX)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 637.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 13,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 15,872 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 2,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.89. About 786,590 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $85.87. About 744,247 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oklahoma youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Washington youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 657,955 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 34,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,955 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

