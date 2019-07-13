St Johns Investment Management Company Has Increased Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding; Reinhart Partners Has Boosted Position in 1St Source Com (SRCE) as Stock Declined

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $102.51. About 1.18M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Washington youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 30/04/2018 – Two New Hampshire youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in 1St Source Corp Com (SRCE) by 47.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 38,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,829 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 81,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in 1St Source Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 25,083 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 12.80% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SRCE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp reported 0.15% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Hotchkis & Wiley Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Ameriprise reported 58,471 shares. Prescott Group Incorporated Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 6,147 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0% or 49,121 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 4,632 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw Inc has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). 165,390 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Utd Automobile Association invested in 195,782 shares. 1.19M were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.03% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 53,479 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco (NYSE:MAS) by 318,931 shares to 494,051 shares, valued at $19.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 28,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,879 shares, and cut its stake in Bok Finl Corp Com New (NASDAQ:BOKF).

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance has invested 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 562,728 are held by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. First Natl Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 38,178 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd holds 0.16% or 14,813 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.15% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Systematic Finance Management LP holds 3,300 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 345 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 10,556 shares. Axa holds 106,406 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.72 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Schroder Investment Grp has invested 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 466,908 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).