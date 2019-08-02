St Johns Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $355,240; As Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Holder Horan Capital Advisors Cut by $309,240 Its Holding

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 35,598 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 39,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 3.69 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.65. About 11.17M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 23/03/2018 – U.S. House panel formally asks Facebook CEO to testify on user data; 27/03/2018 – UK lawmakers still want to question Facebook’s Zuckerberg over data scandal; 20/05/2018 – Germany acts to tame Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Rebecca Blumenstein: Breaking: Facebook Security Chief Said to Leave After Clashes Over Disinformation, via @nytimes @sheeraf; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook exec grilled by UK Parliament over data leaks; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Grills Zuckerberg on Facebook Data Breach for Five Hours; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 08/04/2018 – Christina Wilkie: Scoop: Facebook has suspended a second data firm, @Cubeyou, after CNBC’s @MishCastillo discovered tactics; 23/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally admitted this week that Cambridge Analytica had gained unauthorized access to information about tens of millions of Facebook users

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones invested in 7,095 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.05% or 10,751 shares. First Commonwealth Pa reported 3,178 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 3,945 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cap Services Of America has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 97,975 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 4.87% or 369,136 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 107,787 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Ltd has 10,335 shares. Blackrock holds 47.15M shares. Nbt Bancorp N A Ny owns 3,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 62,053 shares. Asset Management One Communication holds 276,771 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 80,310 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 1,208 shares worth $86,046.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.31 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 10,626 shares to 177,369 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Oh has 1.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 201,516 shares. Moreover, Heritage Investors Corporation has 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,342 shares. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp has invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Coastline Tru reported 20,665 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 0.88% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Motley Fool Wealth Lc accumulated 136,768 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Greenbrier Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 450,000 shares or 13.33% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.42% stake. 99,199 are held by Whetstone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 2,013 shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 1.28 million shares. Connable Office invested in 19,806 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Edgemoor Invest Advsr Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 28,924 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest reported 466 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 14,287 shares.

