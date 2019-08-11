St Johns Investment Management Company Decreased Position in Facebook (FB) by $355,240; Academy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $8.25 Million

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 64.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 59,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 32,644 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, down from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon see a notice on their accounts asking them to review their privacy settings; 20/03/2018 – Facebook lost as much as 6.8 percent on Monday â€” there are fears that tougher data protection rules will be implemented across the industry following the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 10/04/2018 – Key GOP Sen. Thune is ‘not rushing’ to slap regulation on Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story; 07/03/2018 – Facebook removes anti-immigrant post by aide to Hungary’s PM; 06/04/2018 – Amy Klobuchar: BREAKING: Facebook announces support of Honest Ads Act & new transparency requirements for ads. These are steps; 20/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done a ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’; 07/05/2018 – “Facebook effect” turns Swedish steel town into tech hot-spot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 10,626 shares to 177,369 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.