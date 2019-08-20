St Johns Investment Management Company Decreased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $355,240 as Stock Price Rose; Chieftain Capital Management Stake in Cbs New (CBS) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 1.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 5,948 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 1.61M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom:; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 09/04/2018 – CBS New York: BREAKING: Shola Olatoye Stepping Down As NYCHA Chief, Sources Tell CBS2; 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Moves to Defend Family’s Voting Power Over CBS — 3rd Update; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC VIAB.O CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N – LOCAL MEDIA REVENUE IN THE SECOND QUARTER IS PACING TO BE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS- COO, CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger deal falls through

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $184.63. About 6.74M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: WSPY News: Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 14/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg turns 34 today; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry’s Facebook Suit Is Latest Salvo in Patent Battle; 18/04/2018 – Facebook faces certain regulation in the European Union in May and the potential for U.S. regulation due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Congressman Seeks Minority Employee Retention Stats; 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg agrees to have EU hearing live-streamed; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 25/05/2018 – Facebook, Google face complaints worth $8 billion over alleged breach of new EU data law; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Are Facebook Users the Customer or the Product?; 22/03/2018 – CNBC: Facebook data leak scandal won’t deter advertisers unless two things happen, industry insiders say

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow tumbles 800 points in biggest one day fall of year on global economic growth slowdown – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Gabelli Reiterates Buy Rating on CBS (CBS), Issues Positive Comments – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Sees Good Value In CBS – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has invested 1.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.39% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 387,102 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Management has 40,333 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 490,382 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mcrae Cap Mngmt has 2.69% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 136,105 shares. Westpac has 24,278 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 5,798 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 11,712 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Amer Invest Advsrs Limited holds 76,859 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 158 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 67,778 shares. Moreover, Hartford has 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 38,101 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Communication owns 214,012 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Amer Tx has 1.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 173,751 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.25% or 2.99 million shares. Bristol John W And Comm New York holds 449,825 shares. Shine Invest Advisory reported 2,466 shares. North Point Managers Corp Oh owns 67,406 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 107.95M shares stake. Harber Asset Management Lc reported 74,235 shares. First American Commercial Bank reported 41,427 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi accumulated 0.37% or 7,768 shares. Mackay Shields Limited holds 889,801 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. 7,722 were accumulated by Edgestream Ptnrs Lp. Kentucky Retirement System, Kentucky-based fund reported 104,297 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 154,940 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 0.98% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,923 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook facing EU antitrust probe over Libra – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.