St Johns Investment Management Company Boosted Its Position in Prudential Finl (PRU) by $303,576; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Shareholder Mason Hill Advisors Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $596.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $3.685. About 916,081 shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.15. About 740,497 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Texas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES PRUDENTIAL’S SENIOR NOTES AT BAA1; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Llp owns 545,200 shares. Mason Hill Advsr Ltd holds 783,924 shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 2.07 million shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,060 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 1,500 shares stake. 22,651 are owned by Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 38,797 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 21,455 shares. Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Toronto Dominion Bancshares, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 101,574 shares. Raffles Associate Limited Partnership owns 140,000 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 740,288 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 22,738 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Returns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7.7% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 115,888 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd Liability reported 9,447 shares. Arrow Fin holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 4,472 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 1.77 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.52% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 3.55 million shares. Broadview Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.05% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 78,278 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 257,057 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability owns 201,669 shares. Natl Asset Management Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Accuvest holds 0.26% or 5,276 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,445 shares. Motco has 33,146 shares.