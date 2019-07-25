St Johns Investment Management Company Boosted Holding in Prudential Finl (PRU) by $303,576; Check Point Software Technolog (CHKP) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Trimmed Position as Stock Declined

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 813,858 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – JERSEY CITY RENEWS $208M GOVT PLAN WITH PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Washington youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technolog (CHKP) by 90.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 3,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 364 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46,000, down from 3,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Check Point Software Technolog for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.43. About 647,954 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 208,603 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $104.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 201,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

