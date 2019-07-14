St Joe Co (JOE) Holding Has Boosted by Brandes Investment Partners Lp; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose, Sandy Spring Bank Has Trimmed by $352,518 Its Stake

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,766 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 73,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in St Joe Co (JOE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 26,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.19M, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in St Joe Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 158,682 shares traded or 27.81% up from the average. The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) has declined 4.79% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical JOE News: 25/04/2018 – ST JOE 1Q EPS 1.0C; 25/04/2018 – St Joe Co 1Q EPS 1c; 24/04/2018 – We’re short $JOE. Report available at; 23/03/2018 – St Joe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s Bay-Walton Sector Plan remains stalled because it makes little sense. Retirees have better alternatives, market absorption would be slow; 09/05/2018 – The St. Joe Company and Key International Announce Plans for a Joint Venture; 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s core operations don’t come anywhere close to supporting its $1bn valuation. Recent cash flow has been buoyed by tax refunds, one-time securities gains, sale of vaca rental biz; 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida; 24/04/2018 – The St. Joe Company (JOE) Mired in Swamp; 24/04/2018 – Most of its land near the beach and close to Highway 30A has already been monetized. The acres remaining are remote, desolate, comprised of swamp and forest. $JOE not cheap on per-acre basis after you factor in size/illiquidity

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity. $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,440 shares. Hendershot Invests invested 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Banque Pictet Cie holds 135,221 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Burke And Herbert National Bank And Tru Company reported 19,205 shares. Bennicas Associate Incorporated reported 14,169 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Investment House Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,000 shares. Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 1.4% or 25,461 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited reported 2.16% stake. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 11,481 shares. 3,127 were accumulated by Check Cap Ca. Pettee Invsts Incorporated has 20,904 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. 28,416 were accumulated by Regal Advsrs Limited Company. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 967,670 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,382 shares. Bender Robert reported 1,795 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 10,604 shares to 199,094 shares, valued at $56.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 396,922 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $112.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,667 shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold JOE shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 0.06% less from 55.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 141,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise invested 0% in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). Regions Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 10,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe reported 2.29% in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). Millennium Mngmt Lc has 17,403 shares. 11,792 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) for 5.42 million shares. Tudor Et Al reported 12,679 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0% or 6,295 shares. 23,885 are owned by Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne. 29,070 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Canada. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 80,000 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability Co has 328,050 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.95 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $107,562 activity. $24,633 worth of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) shares were bought by WALTERS Elizabeth J. $17,440 worth of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) shares were bought by Bakun Marek.