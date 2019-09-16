St James’s Place PLC (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reconfirmed by Analysts at Peel Hunt; Logmein (LOGM)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Logmein Inc (LOGM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 112 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 150 decreased and sold equity positions in Logmein Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 45.73 million shares, up from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Logmein Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 1 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 110 Increased: 69 New Position: 43.

In a research note revealed to investors and clients on Monday, 16 September, Peel Hunt restate their “Buy” rating on shares of St James’s Place PLC (LON:STJ).

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 155.05 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 416,794 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors

Indaba Capital Management L.P. holds 4.55% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. for 319,247 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 350,444 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has 2.9% invested in the company for 4.09 million shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 2.51% in the stock. Lyon Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 13,500 shares.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86 million for 16.08 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.58% or GBX 36.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 993.6. About 369,264 shares traded. St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of 5.30 billion GBP. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It has a 35.61 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe.

Among 3 analysts covering St James’s Place PLC (LON:STJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. St James’s Place PLC has GBX 1520 highest and GBX 950 lowest target. GBX 1077.33’s average target is 8.43% above currents GBX 993.6 stock price. St James’s Place PLC had 23 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 3. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Buy”. The stock has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer” on Tuesday, July 30. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.