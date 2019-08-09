St James Investment Company Trimmed Its Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $25.04 Million as Shares Declined; Bvf Upped Its Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) by $2.82 Million

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 329,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 644,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38 million, down from 973,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 4.24 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 235,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 114,386 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 279,953 shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 516,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK).

More notable recent Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Concert Pharmaceuticals: Cheap Valuation With Multiple Programs Moving Forward – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 212,992 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $45.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).