St James Investment Company Trimmed Its Expeditors International (EXPD) Stake by $11.68 Million as Shares Declined; Acadian Asset Management Trimmed Addus Homecare (ADUS) Position as Shares Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 44,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 130,500 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 175,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 108,359 shares traded or 8.06% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS)

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors International Inc (EXPD) by 52.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 155,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 142,401 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, down from 298,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Expeditors International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.62. About 583,111 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 81,025 shares to 114,231 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares to 205,766 shares, valued at $22.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

