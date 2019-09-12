St James Investment Company Stake in Abb LTD (ABB) Has Lifted by $1.57 Million; Presima Raised Holding in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) by $712,000 as Stock Declined

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72 million, up from 149,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $82.9. About 223,471 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 765.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 78,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 88,625 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, up from 10,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.28 lastly. It is down 17.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME ON ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM ABB; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED IN COVESTRO ABB, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Ulrich Spiesshofer, President & CEO, ABB; 07/03/2018 – NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 06/03/2018 – ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 23/05/2018 – ABB Robotics US : NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India AI-Ready; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 17/05/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S SAYS ABB’S DELIVERY IS PART OF A $1.2 BLN EXPANSION THAT WILL DOUBLE CURRENT ANNUAL SULPHIDE ORE PROCESSING CAPABILITY AT THIS SITE FROM 25 MLN TO 50 MLN TONS; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $627.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Site Centers Corp by 27,150 shares to 63,400 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 242,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside National Bank And holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 3 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 9,161 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 58,862 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Co has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 381,179 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 16,592 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Forward Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 8,520 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa owns 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 8,159 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated has 0.07% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Nordea Inv stated it has 4,882 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Chilton Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 56,405 shares. Lasalle Invest Mngmt Securities Limited Company owns 3.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 1.39M shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 24,973 shares.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 71,528 shares to 742,401 shares, valued at $25.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 53,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,012 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

