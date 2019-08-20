St James Investment Company Raised C V S Caremark (CVS) Holding by $1.43 Million; Capital Advisors Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Share Value Declined

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (CVS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 26,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 681,349 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.75M, up from 654,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in C V S Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 9.12M shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 74.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 203,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 70,682 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 274,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 19.79 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 43,982 shares to 271,949 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 32,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 877,750 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 711,724 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested in 2.97M shares. Natl Insur Comm Tx stated it has 488,492 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Crawford Counsel Incorporated invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ifrah Services Inc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Frontier Invest Management has invested 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 4.69 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.59% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 2.08 million shares. Moreover, Middleton & Ma has 0.33% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 48,625 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd invested in 8,490 shares. 30,504 are owned by Cape Ann Bancorp. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 11,046 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company holds 0.65% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 12.41M shares. 12,944 were reported by White Pine Cap Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Cap Mgmt Lc has 221,230 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling invested in 194,547 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 20,269 shares in its portfolio. 6,861 are owned by First National Tru. Stack Financial Management Inc stated it has 263,180 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.22% or 484,426 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd owns 13,426 shares. Cullinan Assoc accumulated 83,494 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 2.49 million shares. Kistler has 33,432 shares. Kames Capital Plc invested in 0.33% or 213,864 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Co has 7,891 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 8,848 shares in its portfolio. M&T Retail Bank invested in 1.10 million shares. Ipg Inv Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 40,910 shares.

